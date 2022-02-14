Urban Rajasthan allows schools to conduct all activities upto class 5

On Sunday, the Rajasthan government granted permission for educational activities up to class 5 in all private and government schools in the government’s urban areas.

The Home Department’s orders will take effect from February 16th.

On Sunday, the state’s Home Department released new guidelines to all private and public schools in the state’s urban districts for conducting educational activities up to class 5.

Students would only be able to come to school for classes with their parents’ or guardian’ written consent. The online class option will continue as before.

All restrictions imposed by previous guidelines, orders, and revised orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus have been removed, according to a government statement.