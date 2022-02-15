4 dead in a pile-up on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway

On Tuesday, 6.30 am a pile-up on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway killed four people and injured at least six more. According to a police officer, six vehicles crashed, including a container, a truck, two cars, and a tempo. In the middle of the container and two trucks, the cars were crushed in between the container and two trucks.

Police identified three of the four, who were killed, as Gaurav Kharat, 36, Saurabh Tulse, 32, and Sidharth Rajguru, 31. The identity of the fourth killed in the pile-up is being ascertained.

According to police, the truck driver lost control, causing the pile-up. They went on to say that the four were in a Swift car that was caught in the center of the pile-up. According to senior inspector Shirish Pawar, the injured escaped with minor injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

The bodies of the deceased taken to a government hospital for post-mortem.