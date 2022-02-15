AMU Reopening: Vice Chancellor Sets Committee to consider opening of University

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will be reopening in phases as recommended by the authorities, soon. Professor Tariq Mansoor, Vice-Chancellor, has formed a 12-member committee to consider the university’s offline mode.

Mr Abdul Hamid, IPS, AMU Registrar, Prof M Mohsin Khan, Finance Officer, Mr Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Exams, Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor, Prof Naima K Gulrez, Principal, Women’s College, and others are among the committee members.

‘The Vice-Chancellor has appointed a committee to consider the opening of the university in an offline mode in a phased manner ‘AMU Registrar Abdul Hamid said in an official statement.

He added that the committee may consult the other concerned Deans of Faculties/ Principals of Colleges as per requirements.