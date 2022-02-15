Andhra lifts night curfew, CM Reddy says Covid norms must be followed at all times

Andhra Pradesh lifted its night curfew on Monday, citing a sharp drop in daily Corona virus cases (Covid-19). The state government issued a night curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on January 10 in response to a massive increase in cases caused by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

On week Covid-19 positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh dropped from 25.64 percent to 5.45 percent, according to an official statement released on Monday. In addition, the daily positivity rate fell to 25.64 percent to 5.45 percent.

On Monday, the state’s daily tally declined for the third day in a row, with 434 new cases bring the number to 23,13,212. With 896 people tested positive for Covid-19 on February 12, the daily tally fell below 1,000.

However, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that all virus-related norms must be followed to at all times.