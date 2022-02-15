Construction of Bihar’s Viraat Ramayan Mandir set to begin soon

Construction of the projected Viraat Ramayan Mandir at Kesaria, East Champaran district, Bihar, on the Ram-Janaki Path connecting Ayodhya and Janakpur, which might become the world’s biggest Hindu temple if finished, is due to begin.

Mahavir Mandir Trust plans to offer a new tender, inspired by the Central Vista Project in New Delhi, to guarantee that the structure lasts at least 250 years, rather than the 100 years originally intended.

‘Some of the companies involved with the Central Vista Project might work for the Virat Ramayan Mandir also due to their expertise in building constructions with a minimum of 250-year longevity. Former director general of Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Mohit Kumar Jaiswal has been made the chief adviser of the technical cell for the project. As such a construction is possible, we also thought we should not compromise with less’, said Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal.

During an occasion hosted by Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati in November 2013, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presented the temple model at Mahavir Mandir. However, it was postponed due to the Cambodian government’s objections to the Indian government. The Cambodian authorities objected to the design, stating that the proposed temple was a duplicate of the Angkor Wat temple from the 12th century. The Angkor Wat temple complex is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the project practically coincided with the construction of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, which saw the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) split its alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and join forces with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar. The Gujarat government’s Statue of Unity was completed in 2018, however the Mahavir Mandir Trust’s temple was stalled owing to international concerns and then land acquisition issues. Following minor design revisions and numerous rounds of negotiations, Trust secretary Kunal, a former IPS officer, stated that construction will begin in earnest within a couple of months, with all difficulties handled.

‘The trust has already acquired 100 acres and 25 acres are in the pipeline with money paid. We have also obtained the clearance from the Green Tribunal. As we now want to build it with the latest technology that could ensure higher longevity, we will revise the tender’, he added.

The 270-foot-high temple will be erected in Janaki Nagar in Kesaria, some 130 kilometres from Patna, with architectural changes made in response to Cambodian officials’ objections. The issue is now resolved, according to Kunal, and the great edifice with 13 domes will hold 20,000 people in the hall facing the main temple, which will house the sculptures of Lord Ram, Sita, Lav, and Kush.

With a weight of 250 metric tonnes, a height of 33 feet, and a width of 33 feet, the Shiva temple, the first of the 18 temples to be finished, will house the world’s biggest Shiv Ling. The largest Shiv Ling in existence is at Tanjavur (Tamil Nadu), which was erected by Chola dynasty ruler Rajraja. ‘The Shiv Ling is already being made at Mahabalipuram. It will be quite a task to bring it to Kesaria, but that will be done’, said Kunal.