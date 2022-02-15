Covid curbs eased for devotees to visit Shree Jagannath Temple

Covid-related restrictions for devotees visiting Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri have been eased for the first time in nearly two years. Devotees will no longer be required to show vaccination certificates or RT-PCR negative test results to attend the 12th-century shrine from February 21.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Chhatisa Nijog (apex body of temple servitor bodies), which also included SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar, to review preparations for President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on February 19.

From February 21, 2022, devotees would not be required to carry double-dose vaccination certificates to visit the temple, according to Krishan Kumar. Additionally, devotees will not be required to show RT-PCR test results in order to enter the temple.

Kumar, on the other hand, advised that all visitors to the temple be fully vaccinated for their own safety and the safety of others.