Curbs eased across India, as Covid-19 cases dip

As the number of cases of Covid-19 has dropped across the country, states have eased the restrictions which were in place so as to avoid infection spread. In the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has allowed schools and gyms to reopen. All restaurants in Delhi are now allowed to stay open until 11 p.m. Physical classes for students of nursery to class 8 resumed from Monday. The weekend cuefew has also been lifted.

Last week, the government of Uttar Pradesh revised guidelines, allowed schools, offices, gyms, restaurants, cinema halls, and hotels to reopen as per Covid protocols.

West Bengal has also allowed the reopening of schools and gyms. The shooting of films and television shows in the open air has also been allowed.

Night curfews have been lifted in Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Assam. In Rajasthan, all religious sites have been opened to devotees. In Rajasthan, only 250 people were allowed to attend public, political, social, cultural, sports-related, educational, religious, and entertainment activities. Meghalaya eased restrictions on February 11 and allowed students in grades 1 to 5 to participate in physical education classes.