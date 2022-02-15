DMK MLA welcomes prime accused of Tamil Nadu student suicide case

Inigo Irudayaraj, a member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), sparked a controversy when he went to the Trichy Central prison to welcome Sagaya Mary, the prime accused in the Thanjavur student suicide case in Tamil Nadu.

After Sagaya Mary was released on bail, the MLA posted photos of him greeting her with a shawl on his Facebook page. In his post, he said that Sagaya Mary sacrificed her life to educate poor children.

‘Sister Sagaya Mari, the caretaker of the Pure Heart High School hostel, who devoted herself to the educational development of poor children in villages at the age of 62, was arrested following an unforeseen incident at Thanjavur district’s Thirukattupalli Michaelpatti,’ he said.

The case sparked a political uproar when BJP State President Annamalai released a 44-second dying declaration video of the deceased student, in which she said she was forced into religious conversion and was tortured for the same.