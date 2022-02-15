France warns Russia for planning an offensive against Ukraine

France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Monday that ‘all the elements were in place for Russia to wage a ‘major offensive’ against Ukraine after Moscow amassed thousands of troops on its borders.

‘Are there all the elements for a major offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine? Yes there are, it’s possible, it’s possible quickly,’ Le Drian told France 5 television.

He noted that there was no evidence that Moscow had made a decision yet.

‘Yes, there is still the chance of a diplomatic solution,’ Le Drian said.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is the latest Western leader to visit Moscow in the aim of getting a diplomatic breakthrough.

The US has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is possible, and their Western allies have threatened to respond with a crippling package of economic sanctions.

‘There is an untenable military situation with a growing escalation,’ said Le Drian. There is an urgent need for de-escalation.