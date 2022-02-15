Honour killing of Pakistani social media star; Brother acquitted

The brother of a Pakistani social media celebrity who was murdered in one of the country’s most notorious ‘honour killings’ was acquitted on Monday after spending nearly 6 years in prison, according to his lawyers

Before her death in 2016, Qandeel Baloch, 26, became known for her suggestive and defiant posts that went against the nation’s deeply patriarchal norms.

For strangling her, Her brother Muhammad Waseem as arrested for strangling her and later sentenced to life imprisonment and was seen brazenly telling the press that he had no remorse because her behaviour was ‘intolerable.’

His lawyer, Sardar Mehboob, told AFP that ‘He has been fully acquitted’ by a court in the eastern city of Multan. The court’s decision has not yet been made public. The case became the most high-profile ‘honour killing’ in recent years, in which male relatives execute women for allegedly bringing ‘shame’ to the family’s image.