India’s daily Covid tally falls below 30,000, active count less than 1%

On Tuesday, the daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in India fell below 30,000, with 27,409 new cases reported in last 24 hours.With this, active cases in the country registered a significant drop too at 4,23,127. The active Covid-19 count now accounts for less than 1 per cent (0.99%) of the total infections.

According to the Union health ministry, the death toll has increased to 5, 09,358 persons, with 347 fresh fatalities.

According to ministry data, 82,817 persons have recovered from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of recoveries to 4,17,60,468 at a rate of 97.82 percent.

The daily positivity rate dropped to 2.23%, while the weekly positivity rate increased to 3.63%.