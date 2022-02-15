Kerala Trans couple get married on Valentine’s Day ;

Celebrating their love on Valentine’s Day, a trans couple got married in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

In the presence of family and friends, Syama S Prabha and Manu Karthika affirmed their love for each other and married in the presence according to traditional rituals.

The wedding venue was beautifully decorated, and the couple’s relatives and other guests were overjoyed and bestowed wishes on them on their wedding day.

Manu, a Thrissur native, works in an IT firm in Techno Park, while Syama, a Thiruvananthapuram native, works at the Kerala Social Justice Department’s transgender cell.

Syama and Manu, both plan to approach the High Court to get their marriage registered as one between transgender individuals under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

‘We are so happy that our family and friends are here with us. This is the most precious moment for us because we waited so long for this day,’ Manu said.