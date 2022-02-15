Minimum temperature in Delhi records 9.4 Degrees

The minimum temperature in the national capital climbed marginally on Tuesday, settling at 9.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the report, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 92 percent.

During the day, the weather report was for mostly clear. In Delhi, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which serves as the city’s official weather station, recorded a high of 27 degrees Celsius and a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on Wednesday will be 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be 27 degrees Celsius.