Puducherry schools will remain closed on Feb16 due to Maasi Magam

An official said on Monday that all government and private schools in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions will be closed on February 16 for the Maasi Magam festival.

V G Sivagami, the Joint Director of Education for the Puducherry government, said in a news release that the revision examinations would be held on the scheduled date.

Maasi Magam is an important festival, when processional deities from many temples in the Union Territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu would be installed on the seashore in Vaithikuppam coastal village for ‘theerthavari’ (ceremonial bathing).

On the full moon day in the Tamil month of Maasi, the festival takes place (February-March).