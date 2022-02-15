West Bengal govt told DMs to primary schools will be resume from Feb 16

The West Bengal government has issued a separate notification instructing all district magistrates and primary and secondary school officials to guarantee that classes from nursery to class 7 begin on February 16.

The school education department said in a notification to district magistrates that the additional district magistrate (education) should act as the nodal officer to coordinate with upper primary and primary schools for starting classes on February 16 after sanitising and enforcing all Covid protocol by that date.

All the teaching and non-teaching staff of Class 1 to 7 are asked to report at their respective schools on February 15 so that the physical classes commence from February 16.

After an improvement in the pandemic situation, the state government allowed primary and upper primary schools to resume on February 16th.