India reports 30,615 new Covid cases, TPR at 2.45%

India reports a marginal spike in its tally of fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that again pushed the daily numbers above the 30,000-mark. With 30,615 new cases, the country’s cumulative positive cases touched 42,723,558, according to the Union health ministry bulletin shared on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, 514 fatalities were recorded the country, bringing the total death toll to 5,09,872. Kerala alone recorded 304 deaths in the last 24 hours, including 130 backlogs.

The number of active cases in the country has fallen to 3,70,240, down 52,887 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry.

India’s active infection level fell to 0.87 percent of all infections. In the meantime, the daily positivity rate was 2.45 percent, and the weekly positivity rate was 3.32 percent.