Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi serve Langar at Varanasi temple on Sant Ravidas Jayanti; Watch video here…

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra served Langar today at a temple in Varanasi on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Saint Ravidas. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka performed ‘langar seva’ during their visit to the birthplace of the revered poet and social reformer of the 15-16th century at Seer Govardhan.

#WATCH | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve 'langer' at Ravidas Temple in Varanasi, UP pic.twitter.com/m7wconCzZ0 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2022

The Gandhi siblings arrived at the airport in Babatpur where they were received by local Congress leaders, including former MLA Ajay Rai, and went straight to the temple of Guru Ravidas in the city. Sant Ravidas was regarded as a Dalit icon as he advocated for equality and dignity for all, irrespective of their caste. He also promoted gender parity and opposed the division of society based on gender or caste.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Guru Ravidas Vishram Dham Mandir in Delhi’s Karol Bagh. He also interacted with the devotees and participated in the ‘Shabad Kirtan’ in the temple. PM Modi said that his government has imbibed the spirit of Guru Ravidas in every step and scheme. The day also saw Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh stealing time from a hectic poll campaign to visit Seer Goverdhanpur, birthplace of Guru Ravidas in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had postponed Punjab Assembly elections in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary. The polls, which were slated to be held on February 14, have been shifted to February 20.