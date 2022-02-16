Rain and snow expected in the Western Himalayan region

Isolated light rainfall or snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It said that from February 17 to 20, isolated to scattered light rainfall or snowfall is likely in the region and Himachal Pradesh due to another western disturbance. At lower tropospheric levels, an easterly trough (line of low pressure) was present over the Andaman Sea. Over the next five days, thunderstorms and lightning are highly possible in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a result of its effect. During the next 24 hours, isolated heavy rainfall is also possible in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Over the next two days, north-easterly winds at lower tropospheric levels were expected to cause isolated rainfall in south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and the Lakshadweep Islands.