Schools reopen in Bengal after almost 2 years for primary and upper primary students

West Bengal reopened schools for primary and upper-primary students on Wednesday nearly two years after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the closure of educational institutes in March 2020. When Covid numbers fell, high and higher secondary institutes reopened, but primary and upper-primary sections remained closed.

‘Schools were properly sanitised on Tuesday. Students and teachers have to wear masks all the time. Proper care would be taken to maintain all Covid-19 protocols and generate awareness about the disease,’ said an education department official.