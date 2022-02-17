Actress Mohena Kumari Singh announces her first pregnancy

On Wednesday, actress Mohena Kumari Singh, best known for her role in the television serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, surprised her fans by announcing her pregnancy. Mohena, who married Suyesh Rawat in a lavish wedding in 2020, took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her prenatal photo session.

Sharing pictures of herself in traditional attire with the baby bump, the actress wrote, ‘Beginning of a new beginning. Sharing the Good News with All. @suyeshrawat Thank you for the lovely pictures… @shrirangswarge You made it such a happy day for us’.

Sharing another set of photos, Mohena added, ‘Embracing the new phase. Thanking God for her grace @suyeshrawat @shrirangswarge’.

As soon as the post was shared, several celebrities took to the comments section and dropped their good wishes. Actress Rashami Desai and Jamie Lever congratulated her. Her YRKKH co-star Mohsin Khan commented, ‘Most beautiful @mohenakumari Mohiiiiiii congratulationssssss’. Shivangi Joshi added , ‘Congratulations’. Lataa Saberwal said, ‘Don’t have words to express my happiness. Big love and hugs coming your way!!!’

Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat got married on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. The couple had lavish festivities in Mohena’s hometown of Rewa and Delhi, which were attended by a number of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mohena began her career in the entertainment industry as a participant on Dance India Dance, but she shot to prominence as Kirti from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also appeared on shows such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Dil Dostii Dance.