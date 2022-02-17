India removes restrictions on the number of Ukraine flights amid crisis

New Delhi: The Indian government has removed restrictions on the number of flights to/from Ukraine under air bubble arrangement amid the prevailing situation in the former Soviet state and its neighbour Russia, which has deployed troops, attack helicopters along the border, leading to fears of an invasion. ‘Any number of flights as well as charter flights can operate’, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed in a statement.

‘MoCA (Ministry of Civil Aviation) has removed the restriction on number of flights and seats between India and Ukraine in Air Bubble arrangement. Any number of flights as well as Charter flights can operate. Indian airlines have been informed to increase the flights due to the rush and demand. MoCA is facilitating in coordination with MEA’, the statement said.

On Wednesday, Indian embassy in Kyiv said more flights are being planned in the near future to meet the additional demand. Currently, Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are operating flights from Ukraine. ‘The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India’, it had said in a statement. ‘To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by embassy as and when confirmed’, it added.

On Tuesday, the embassy advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation. Under an air bubble arrangement between two countries, international passenger flights can be operated by their respective carriers into each other’s territories subject to certain conditions. Currently, India has air bubble arrangements with 35 countries. The scheduled international commercial passenger flights to and from India remained suspended since March 23, 2020.