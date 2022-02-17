Students in Shivamogga submit memorandum to Deputy commissioner asking to allow hijabs in class

On Thursday, February 17, students wearing hijabs entered the Shivamogga District Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate’s office in Shivamogga. They submitted a memorandum requesting that hijabs be permitted in the classroom. They also demanded that the media and police be barred from entering the campus.

Meanwhile, students from Shivamogga district are protesting outside a number of colleges. On Thursday, February 17, more than 40 students wearing hijabs and burkas were stopped outside the gates of DVS independent college in Shivamogga city. Before entering class, officials urged the students to take off their religious clothing. The students refused to listen to the college officials, forcing them to close the gate.