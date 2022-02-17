UP Police arrests a man with 426 turtles from Gorakhpur Railway station

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a person on Wednesday, and recovered as many as 426 turtles from his possession. The accused was allegedly planning to sell off these turtles in West Bengal.

‘We have arrested a person at Gorakhpur railway station and recovered 426 turtles from his possession. During questioning, he told us that he was taking them to sell in West Bengal. We have handed over the turtles to the forest department’, Additional Superintendent of Police of Government Railway Police in Gorakhpur, Rachna Mishra told ANI. She added that further investigation on the matter is underway.