Forex Market: Indian Rupee remains firm against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday. As per market experts, the investor sentiment was affected by escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions.

At interbank foreign exchange the Indian rupee opened at 75.03 against the US dollar. The domestic currency settled at 75.06 on Thursday.

Also Read: SBI extends deadline for special FD scheme

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01% to 95.80.Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,242.10 crore.