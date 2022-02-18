OnePlus launches ‘OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, OnePlus launched two new smart TVs in India. The new TVs — OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge — will be available in 32-inch and 43-inch variants. The Y1S 32-inch is priced at Rs 16,499 and the Y1S 43-inch at Rs 26,999. Meanwhile, Y1S Edge 32-inch will be available at Rs 16,999 and Y1S Edge 43-inch at Rs 27,999. OnePlus TV Y1S will available on online platforms, the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge can be purchased from offline retail outlets from February 21.

Also Read: Know how to link Aadhar Card with NPS account online

Both the smart TVs are powered by Android TV 11.0 platform. The smart TVs get Dolby audio support. OnePlus TV Y1S models get 20W full-range stereo speakers, while OnePlus TV Y1S Edge models get 24W full-range stereo speakers. Both smart TVs get OxygenPlay 2.0 that serves more than 230 live channels.Both smart TVs get HDR10, HDR10+, HLG format support. They also feature Google Assistant support. and for connectivity, OnePlus TV Y1S series gets dual-band Wi-Fi with 5GHz band support.