Air India issues updated guidelines for UAE-India travel

Dubai: Air India Express has released updated travel rules for UAE-India passengers. The low-budget air carrier said that fully vaccinated p Passengers who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination in India are exempted from taking RT-PCR tests prior to their departure to India from the UAE.

All passengers must also upload their Covid-19 vaccination certificate issued in India on Air Suvidha portal (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration).

Passengers who have received Covid-19 vaccine in the UAE must do a PCR test 72 hours before flying from the UAE to India. All other passengers should carry a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR certificate taken 72 hours before their travel and upload the same on Air Suvidha portal. All passengers must upload a self-declaration form on Air Suvidha portal with information including travel details of the last 14 days.