Karnataka cabinet approves Nandi hills ropeway project

State minister Dr Sudhakar K announced on Twitter that the Karnataka government has approved the construction of a ropeway at the popular tourist destination Nandi Hills. The Karnataka cabinet approved the plan to build and run a ropeway at the site on Friday.

‘The rope way to NANDI HILLS will soon be a reality! Originally conceived in 1980s…..the proposal was gathering dust for 40 years! Today, the proposal was approved by the Cabinet. Thanks to CM Basavaraj Bommai for making this a reality,’ Dr Sudhakar said in a tweet.

His office reported the minister as adding that the 2.93-kilometer ropeway will turn Nandi Hills into a world-class tourist attraction in a second tweet.