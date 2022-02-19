UP to end night curfew from tonight as Covid cases decline

The state government today announced that the night curfew will be lifted from today as the COVID-19 positivity rate and number of daily infections in Uttar Pradesh is declining.

‘The night curfew has been lifted as a result of a sharp drop in coronavirus cases,’ said Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home).

In Uttar Pradesh, 842 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 20,63,9041. The number of active cases has dropped from over 15,000 a week ago to 8,683 today.

In the last few days, the number of Covid cases has rapidly decreased across the country.