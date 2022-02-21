ABG shipyard case; CBI questioned Ex-Chairman for second time

New Delhi: Rishi Agarwal, the former Chairman and Managing Director of ABG Shipyard Ltd., appeared before the CBI on Monday for questioning in connection with the alleged banking scam of Rs 22,848 crore, officials said.

They said the CBI had questioned him last week and will continue to record his statement in the coming days on various aspects of alleged fund diversion as revealed by bank forensic audits. On February 7, 2022, the central investigation agency filed a FIR in the case, based on a complaint made by SBI 17 months ago on August 25, 2020.

The then executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy, directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal, and Ravi Vimal Nevetia, as well as another company, ABG International Pvt Ltd, have been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, and abuse of official position under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the agency.