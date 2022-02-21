Andhra minister Goutham Reddy passes away due to heart attack

Andhra Pradesh minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy died on February 21 after suffering a severe heart attack. He was admitted to Hyderabad’s Apollo hospital, where he died. M Rajamohan Reddy, a former Nellore MP and industrialist, was his father. Goutham Reddy was born on December 31, 1976. He graduated from the University of Manchester with a Master’s degree.

In 2014, he became an MLA for the first time. The 50-year-old YSRCP leader was a representative of the Nellore district’s Atmakur constituency. He was the Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Information Technology at the time.

In 2019, he won his first general election in Atmakur. The minister had returned from Dubai on Sunday where he was leading a government delegation at Dubai Expo 2022. KT Rama Rao, a Telangana minister, offered his condolences on the demise of his colleague.