Ashish Misra’s bail challenged in Supreme Court in Lakhimpur Kheri case.

Days after the Allahabad High Court granted Ashish Misra bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a plea to the Supreme Court has been filed challenging the order. On October 9, 2021, Ashish Misra, the son of Union minister Ajay Misra, was arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. He was granted bail on February 10, 2022.

Family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri case moved the Supreme Court to have Ashish Misra’s bail cancelled, on Monday. The petitioners claimed that the state government had no choice but to appeal the high court’s decision to the Supreme Court.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan filed the petition, which raised concerns about the SIT investigation and the Uttar Pradesh government. It claimed that the High Court did not consider the concrete evidence presented against Misra when granted bail because the chargesheet had not yet been filed with the court.