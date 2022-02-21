Kerala schools resume full-day classes post Covid-19 curbs

On Monday, February 21, 47 lakh Kerala students in grades 1 to 12 who follow the state syllabus (SCERT) will start full-day school. This comes after nearly two years of Covid-related restrictions. Almost 1.95 lakh teachers and 22,000 non-teaching staff would be on duty full time in these schools. At the beginning, the pre-primary section of schools will function in the forenoon hours from Monday to Friday only.

V Sivankutty, the Minister of General Education, stated that all arrangements had been made in accordance with a detailed set of guidelines issued by the education department earlier. He added that the full-day classes directive also applies to CBSE and ICSE schools in the state.