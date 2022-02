After Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished her a speedy recovery.

According to Buckingham Palace, she has tested positive for the sickness and is suffering from ‘mild cold-like symptoms.’

Modi tweeted, ‘I wish Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth a speedy recovery and hope for her good health.’

According to a statement from Buckingham Palace, ‘She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all relevant guidelines.’