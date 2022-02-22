China concerned about ‘deteriorating’ situation in Ukraine, issues warning to Chinese citizens there

China is concerned about the “deterioration” of the situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, stressing his plea for all parties to exercise moderation and address disagreements via discussion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised the deployment of soldiers to two breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine on Monday, escalating a crisis that the West fears might lead to war.

Russia denies any intention to attack Ukraine, but has threatened vague “military-technical” measures unless it receives broad security guarantees, including a pledge that its neighbour will never join NATO.

Wang, who is also a Chinese state councillor, reminded US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that legitimate security concerns of any country should be recognised, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The situation in Ukraine is deteriorating,” Wang said to Blinken. “China urges all parties to display restraint once more.”

During the call, Blinken emphasised the need of preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s aggression.

“Aggression,” according to Ned Price, a spokesperson for the US State Department.

Earlier on Tuesday, China’s embassy in Ukraine warned its nationals not to travel to dangerous areas, but stopped short of urging them to leave, as many other countries have done.

“The Chinese embassy in Ukraine has reminded Chinese citizens and businesses to strengthen security precautions,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for the foreign ministry.

The embassy will ensure that the dietary needs of Chinese citizens in Ukraine are addressed as soon as possible, Wang said during a regular media briefing in response to a question about when China will withdraw its citizens.

China is closely monitoring the evolving situation in Ukraine, Wang said at the briefing, which gathered an unusually large number of reporters.