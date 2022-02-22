Dileep destroyed evidence on phone, seeking extra time says prosecution

The prosecution in the actor assault case told the Kerala High Court that Dileep and the other accused destroyed evidence from phones and requested additional time to finish the investigation.

Actor Dileep filed a plea in the Kerala High Court to quash further inquiry into the actor assault case. The court questioned how much time was required to investigate an one witness’s statement.

Meanwhile, the prosecution claims that Dileep and the other accused in the case destroyed the phones’ data. The data was removed on January 30, according to the prosecution. The prosecution says that Dileep’s and others’ claims are invalidated by the removal.

The prosecution also told the court that permission for sound tests had been delayed. The court just granted permission to conduct the test. Now it’s time to gather and verify the samples. Furthermore, there is some additional digital evidence that must be considered. The investigation has been permitted until March 1 by the court.