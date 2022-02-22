Jilted lover assaults girl, commits suicide

New Delhi: A jilted lover committed suicide in Loni, Uttar Pradesh on Monday, after allegedly physically assaulting a girl, whom he loved. The assaulted girl, aged 22, has been admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in Delhi. She was later referred to Max hospital in Patparganj.

‘My daughter’s marriage was fixed. But one of the neighbours wanted to marry her. Annoyed at the engagement of my daughter, the boy from the neighbourhood hit her on the head near Meet Nagar area in Delhi when she was going to her office’, the girl’s father said.

An FIR was registered under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Jyoti Nagar police station, a senior police official. said. Later, the boy died by suicide at his home at Loni in Uttar Pradesh, the police official added.