Kerala Congress unit chief Slams Police for Murdering a CPI-M Worker

K Sudhakaran, the Kerala Congress unit chief, condemned the murder of a CPI(M) worker in Thalassery, Kannur district, on Monday, and blamed police for the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.

In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, he said, ‘this type of incidents occur on a regular basis in the state. The state’s police have no influence over law and order. The Kerala police have no authority to prevent violence in the state.’

The Congress leader responded to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s instruction to stop paying pensions to ministers’ personal staffs, saying, ‘It’s completely against the law. We disagree with his assertion. The Governor does not have the authority to issue orders. The government should make the decision, and the governor does not own the Treasury.’

On the night of Sunday and Monday, a CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death at New Mahe in Thalassery.