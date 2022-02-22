Malayalam proficiency test must for government jobs in kerala; CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government has made Malayalam proficiency a mandatory for government jobs. All applicants must now clear a Malayalam proficiency test. Changes are being made to the existing law to include the new reform, according to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister was addressing at an event hosted by the Malayalam Mission to commemorate International Mother Language Day. Before finishing their probationary period, those who have earned government positions would have to pass the Malayalam language competency test, CM said.

Non-Malayalis from other states are currently eligible for government jobs in Kerala, but only if they pass a Malayalam test. All aspirants would now be applicable to this provision. While the decision to make Malayalam mandatory for government jobs was made in 2013, it took time to implement because it required amendments to the Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rule Amendments as well as approval from the State Assembly’s Subject Committee.