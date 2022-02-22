Mamata writes to PM Modi about ‘Perpetual erosion along Ganga-Padma river’

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about ‘perpetual river erosion’ along the Ganga-Padma river in the state’s Malda and Nadia districts, urging him to look into the matter as soon as possible so that ‘flood management and restoration schemes can be carried out’ at the earliest to prevent the loss of lives and livelihood in case of disasters.

The chief minister wrote a three-page letter describing the negative consequences of soil erosion along river banks, including severe loss of public utilities, private properties and agricultural lands.

‘The problem is continuing for over last two decades. Such erosion along the river bank has largely been caused by the siltation in the river bed and frequent shifting of river course consequent upon the construction of Farakka Barrage,’ Banerjee said in her letter.