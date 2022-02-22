Man arrested for dupes Mumbai music teacher with cryptocurrency plan

Mumbai police arrested a 31-year-old man in Bengaluru for allegedly duping a music teacher of Rs 2.43 lakh by promising high returns on a cryptocurrency investment, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the victim’s complaint filed at Matunga police station, he received a message on his phone from someone named ‘Argohash’ offering him the chance to make Rs 2,000 per day by mining bitcoin.

‘The victim started depositing money after clicking on the link and downloading the Argohash app. The app stopped working some time later, and another app called Argopro went operational. The man soon realised he was being cheated and approached police,’ he informed.

The money transferred by the music teacher had landed in the account of Mohammed Jabir Mohammed Nuruddin, a delivery boy for a popular restaurant aggregator, according to the official.

The accused, who was arrested in Bengaluru, Karnataka, was charged with cheating and other offences under the IPC and Information Technology laws, and has been remanded in police custody till February 25, according to Senior Inspector Deepak Chavan of Matunga police station.