Tamil Nadu local body elections; BJP candidate in Erode gets only one vote.

Narendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who ran for ward 11 in Erode’s Bhavanisagar, gets only one vote. When the votes were counted, Narendran found that no one had voted for him, including his friends, family, and party workers.

Narendra was defeated by a DMK candidate, who received 84 votes out of a total of 162. On February 19, Tamil Nadu held elections for nearly 12,500 wards in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 489 town panchayaths. According to the most recent data, DMK and its allies dominate in all 21 corporations, with AIADMK trailing far behind.