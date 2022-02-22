‘You’ve Made India Proud’: Tendulkar lauds child prodigy Praggnanandhaa on beating Champion Carlsen

Indian Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the 16-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on Monday, on defeating the world Chess champion, Magnus Carlsen. Praggnanandhaa overtook Carlsen in the eighth round of the Airthings Masters – an online rapid chess competition.

‘What a wonderful feeling it must be for Pragg. All of 16, and to have beaten the experienced & decorated Magnus Carlsen, and that too while playing black, is magical! Best wishes on a long & successful chess career ahead. You’ve made India proud’, the Master Blaster tweeted.

Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears. But as he faced the 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star snatched victory. With this, Praggnanandhaa has now become the third Indian to beat Carlsen. It was Praggnanandhaa’s first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian player, and came on the back of having lost three games in a row. Carlsen finished down in fifth – up from 11th on the leaderboard on Sunday.