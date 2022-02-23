‘Blessed to have him as mentor’: Young entrepreneur shares pic with Ratan Tata

Arjun Deshpande, a young entrepreneur, recently took to his social media handle to express his gratitude to Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, for being his mentor.

Deshpande, the Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2020, launched Generic Aadhaar, a pharmaceutical firm that has received funding from the renowned Tata. On LinkedIn, he shared a photo of himself with Ratan Tata, expressing his delight. ‘In every meet, there are new learnings and motivation for me and I am truly blessed to have Ratan Tata Sir as my Mentor’, Deshpande wrote.

He also expressed his gratitude for Tata’s assistance and inspiration in developing significant problem-solving companies that may improve the lives of millions. ‘This is a golden decade for Indian Startup Ecosystem so identify a burning problem for consumers and create out of the box ideas and execute them’, the entrepreneur added.

Deshpande’s affection and respect for Tata was expressed on his LinkedIn page, which showed him alongside Tata not just in the post but also in his profile and cover photo.

Generic Aadhaar intends to provide each Indian with affordable and high-quality medications by bringing together medical stores under one roof. Deshpande’s firm obtains pharmaceuticals directly from WHO-approved GMP facilities, making them available to the general public through Generic Aadhaar aggregated retailers.

People who have a generic Aadhaar card can obtain drugs for roughly 80% less than they would pay on the open market.

Among the firms in which the philanthropist has funded are Ola Electric, ClimaCell, Paytm, Snapdeal, CureFit, and CarDekho, among others. Last week, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had presented Tata with the Assam Baibhav, the state’s highest civilian honour. He has made a significant contribution to cancer care in Assam as a businessman and philanthropist.