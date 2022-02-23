India reports 15,102 new Covid cases and positivity declined 1.28%

India reported 15,102 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,28,67,031, while active cases dropped to 1,64,522, according to data published on Wednesday by the Union health ministry

The death toll increased to 5,12,622 with 278 new deaths, according to figures updated at 8 a.m.

For the past 17 days, the daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh. The active cases account for 0.38 percent of all infections, according to the health ministry, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 98.42 percent.

On August 7, 2020, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It crossed the 60 lakh mark on September 28, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 80 lakh mark on October 29, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore mark on December 19. Last year, India passed the two-crore record on May 4 and the three-crore record on June 23.