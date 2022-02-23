India’s Covid vaccination crosses 176 crore

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 176.47 crore today. More than 26.88 lakh vaccine doses were administered today. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1.94 crore precaution doses have been administered to identified categories of beneficiaries like Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers, and people over 60 years of age.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.