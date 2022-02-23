‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar announces new project with megastar Chiranjeevi

Director Sukumar, who is currently riding high on the success of ‘Pushpa’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has announced a collaboration with megastar Chiranjeevi. The filmmaker revealed the next project with Chiranjeevi on his Instagram account.

Sharing the picture of him with Chiranjeevi, Sukumar wrote, ‘Dream come true. Wielding megaphone for Megastar. Details very soon’.

Sukumar has kept other aspects of the project under wraps. However, he has suggested that he would reveal more information about his project shortly. Fans of Sukumar and Chiranjeevi expressed their delight in the comments section over the director-actor pairing. They requested that the director keep them informed on the project on a regular basis.

Sukumar is now working on the sequel to Pushpa’s script. He is also working on a film with actor Vijay Devarkonda. Actor Ram Charan will also reunite with director Sukumar for his upcoming production.

Chiranjeevi is also working on his current ventures. He is excited for the release of Acharya, his forthcoming Telugu flick. Ram Charan also has a significant part in the film. He is currently shooting for the forthcoming flick, Godfather.