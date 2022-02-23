Vice-Prez Naidu suggested that the word ‘Indian languages’ should be used instead of ‘vernacular languages’

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has suggested that vernacular languages be referred to as Indian rather than regional in order to emphasise their equal status and different character. Naidu said Indian languages represent the pinnacle of India’s long-cherished value unity in diversity during a virtual event in Chennai on the occasion of International Mother Language Day on Tuesday.

According to Naidu, language is a connection that helps to unite people and should be preserved. He emphasised the value of mother tongues and advocated for languages to be tailored to changing requirements. Languages must be encouraged in unique and inventive ways among the younger generation, according to Naidu. ‘We shall lose our identity if we lose our mother tongue’.

Naidu is pleased that the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises the use of mother tongue in schools and universities, with the goal of ‘Indianise’ the educational system. He advised state governments to take a ‘proactive approach’ to Indian language implementation. ‘All states must employ the people’s mother tongue as the government language and as a medium of education.’

The event was organised by the Union’s Ministry of Earth Sciences.