AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Fixture of Indian team announced

Kuala Lumpur: Indian football team was included in the Group D of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers. Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia are the other teams in the group. The official draw ceremony was held at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on today.

AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers will be held in Kolkata in June this year. India will face Cambodia on June 8, followed by matches against Afghanistan on June 11 and Hong Kong on June 14. All matches will be played at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The participating 24 teams have been divided into six groups. The six group winners and the five best second-placed teams will earn a ticket to the AFC Asian Cup in China in 2023.

Fixtures:

June 8: India vs Cambodia

June 11: Afghanistan vs India

June 14: India vs Hong Kong.