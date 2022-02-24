Reddit to launch Discover option for photographs and videos

To make its mobile app more visually appealing, online discussion board platform Reddit Inc announced on Thursday the debut of a new Discover tab that would include photographs and videos from around the site.

The new feature comes after Reddit filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in secret in December. According to Reuters, the company is looking for a valuation of at least $15 billion.

Reddit is a famous online platform for individuals to assemble in communities, or subreddits, to discuss topics including money, gardening, and health. It has 52 million daily users.

Users will be able to sift through photographs and videos from subreddits that are comparable to ones they are currently a part of using the Discover tab. According to Reddit, it’s the first time the company has added a new tab to the app in nearly two years.

According to Reddit, one out of every five users joined at least one new subreddit after utilising the Discover tab during testing.

Due to the viral success of TikTok, a short-form video app, social media businesses have been progressively moving toward video over the last year. Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, launched Reels, a TikTok-like tool, to users in over 150 countries on Tuesday.