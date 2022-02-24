Russia-Ukraine war; Govt keeping close tab on possible oil crisis, say sources

The government is keeping a careful eye on the possibility of an energy crisis as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, sources said. According to sources, the oil ministry has alerted the Prime Minister’s Office and the Finance Ministry about the current global oil crisis.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri met with the PMO and the Finance Ministry to discuss the losses Indian oil companies were suffering as a result of the crisis. Officials from the Finance Ministry said during the discussion that they would keep tabs on the current excise level.